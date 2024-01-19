Reynolds scores 30, Green Bay knocks off Wright State 88-81

The Green Bay Phoenix defeated the Wright State Raiders 88-81 on Thursday night led by Noah Reynolds' 30 points
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Noah Reynolds' 30 points led Green Bay over Wright State 88-81 on Thursday night.

Reynolds added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Phoenix (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League). Preston Ruedinger scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Foster Wonders was 6 of 7 shooting (5 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Trey Calvin led the Raiders (9-10, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Wright State also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Brandon Noel. In addition, Drey had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost...
2
Number of pickleball courts in Middletown growing to 27
3
Middletown council to vote on $3.2 million for YMCA aquatic center
4
Six Butler County city managers have average salary of $171K
5
Father of missing Middletown teen: ‘I’m living my worst nightmare’
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top