Reynolds homers in 2nd straight game, Pirates beat Reds 6-1

Johan Oviedo (1-1) pitched hitless ball into the fifth and allowed one hit over five shutout innings for his first win since his Sept. 1 recall from Triple-A Indianapolis. He struck out four and walked two.

Luis Cessa (3-3) gave up five runs and eight hits — including three homer — in his sixth start since being moved from the bullpen. He struck out five and walked one in 5 2/3 innings while slipping to 0-2 as a starter.

Reynolds hit a solo home run in the first inning in Monday’s 6-3 Pirates win and followed with a third-inning RBI single for a 1-0 lead Tuesday.

Hayes hit his seventh homer of the season for a 2-0 lead in the fourth, a drive into the Reds bullpen in left-center field. Reynolds followed in the fifth with a shot into the right-center field seats.

Mitchell knocked out Cessa with a line drive into the right field seats with Chavis aboard in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Reds reliever Kyle Dowdy hit Tyler Heineman with his first pitch after relieving Cessa in the sixth. Heineman stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Roansy Contreras (5-4, 3.29) goes up against Reds rookie LHP Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.78) in Wednesday’s series finale. Contreras allowedone run and four hits in six innings during win against Cincinnati on July 7. Lodolo has never faced the Pirates.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel hits a broken bat single during the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel hits a broken bat single during the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Johan Oviedo takes the mound during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Johan Oviedo takes the mound during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer hits an RBI-groundout during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Pirates won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer hits an RBI-groundout during the sixth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Pirates won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Luis Cessa throws during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Luis Cessa throws during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Manny Banuelos, left, celebrates with Tyler Heineman after the final out of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Pirates won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Manny Banuelos, left, celebrates with Tyler Heineman after the final out of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Pirates won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes smiles as he high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the ninth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Pirates won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes smiles as he high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the ninth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The Pirates won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster