Reyna likely out for Dortmund until after qualifying break

Reyna has not played in any games since injuring his right hamstring during the Americans' opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Monday the club was aiming for the 19-year-old midfielder to be available after the international break.

Dortmund plays St. Pauli in the German Cup on Tuesday and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, then resumes against Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 6.