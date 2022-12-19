Review: 'The Good Country' revives Midwest's history

Though Lauck clearly champions the region, he acknowledges its “many racial failings.” American settlement meant suffering for Native American tribes. A race riot shook Detroit in 1833 and led to racist laws that were common in the region. State laws allowed loopholes in forced servitude and initially failed to grant suffrage to Black people.

Lauck developed the book out of his own search for a comprehensive history of the region to teach in his classes at the University of South Dakota. He discovered that while scholarship dedicated to the American South and West was flourishing, historical study of the Midwest had long been neglected. As editor of the journal Middle West Review, Lauck presents the "Good Country” as a potential catalyst for developing a historical canon of the region.

The book's ambition, however, is not limited to historical analysis. It hints at a present longing for a resurrection of Midwestern democratic vitality. Lauck laments the “callow tweets, sensationalism, celebrity worship, extreme loneliness, and mass and manufactured and purposeful distraction” of today and suggests “the old Midwest could be a reservoir of idealism and hope if we knew its history.”