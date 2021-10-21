Review of Cincinnati's 911 call system raises some concerns

The report was part of a $6 million wrongful death lawsuit settlement reached in April by the city and the family of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, who died in April 2018 after he was accidentally trapped under a folding seat in a minivan parked near his school and called 911 twice. His father found him six hours after he managed to call 911 using voice commands to activate the phone in his pocket.

A Hamilton County prosecutor did not bring criminal charges against anyone for the failed response to Plush’s 911 calls, in which he warned that he feared he would die. Two officers sent in response to Plush’s first 911 call drove through parking areas around the school, but didn’t get out. Police have said they didn’t have the information needed to narrow their search.