Review: 'LeBron' examines the remarkable career of NBA star

Given the fact that James didn’t speak to Benedict for the book, some critics may decry the armchair psychology in these pages. But James' life has certainly not been unexamined. He has spoken at length about growing up fatherless, the fierce loyalty he feels toward his mother, and how grateful he is to coaches and neighbors who helped create an environment where he could focus on school and basketball and avoid any serious missteps.

That’s not to say “LeBron” is a hagiography. It touches on things like the Hummer his unemployed mom gave him when he turned 18 thanks to a bank loan secured by the promise of James' future earnings, or the jerseys Rich Paul didn’t make him pay for, in violation of Ohio’s rules for high school basketball players. But with the benefit of hindsight, they are just bumps in the road to superstardom.

In fact, “LeBron” makes a more compelling argument about just how remarkable it is that a player of James' magnitude has lived a scandal-free life, and in fact, has focused his platform and celebrity on meaningful issues like Black Lives Matter or inner city education.

The young boy who wrote “NBA Player/NBA Player/NBA Player” when asked to write down three things he wanted to be when he grew up, is arguably now the most influential NBA player of all time. That’s the story Benedict tells in what — for now — is the definitive biography of LeBron James.