Republicans retain veto-proof majority in Ohio House, Senate

The legislative district maps for this election were used despite an Ohio Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the plan as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.

States go through a political mapmaking process every decade to reflect population change, and Ohio’s latest redistricting fight stretched into election season. A divided federal court panel ordered that the state’s elections go ahead using the third set of Statehouse maps approved by the GOP-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission.

In an active second legislative session year, redistricting played out alongside lawmakers legalizing sports betting, allowing school district employees to carry guns, and debating measures about vaccination requirements, abortion, gun rights and school vouchers, among other bills.

The 2023-24 session is expected to include debate about a state budget and possible additional restrictions on abortion.

Democrats Munira Abdullahi and Ismail Mohamed will become the state's first Somali lawmakers in the Legislature, both representing Columbus-area House districts. The city has the second-largest Somali population in the United States, behind the Minneapolis area

Jim Obergefell, a Democrat whose landmark 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, lost to Republican incumbent Rep. D.J. Swearingen in a northern Ohio House district.

Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative.

