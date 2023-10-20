Republicans drop Jim Jordan as House speaker nominee, putting them back at square one 17 days after McCarthy's ouster

Republicans drop Jim Jordan as House speaker nominee, putting them back at square one 17 days after McCarthy's ouster
news
50 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans drop Jim Jordan as House speaker nominee, putting them back at square one 17 days after McCarthy's ouster.

In Other News
1
Navy jets planned for Miami University game spotted at Middletown...
2
Ohio lawmakers introduce bill to protect election workers from threats
3
Voices of America Country Music Fest announces another 2024 headliner
4
Hamilton’s Main Street continues to grow as newest boutique opens next...
5
As Miami University pledges to reduce carbon emissions, official...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top