Reports: Police shoot, kill teenage girl in Columbus

Police work on the scene Tuesday, April 20, 2021 on the east side of Columbus, Ohio. Police shot and killed a teenage girl, according to newspaper reports. Officers had responded to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Brooke LaValley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon, according to newspaper reports, just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene Tuesday night on the city's southeast side, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Officers had responded to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl at about 4:45 p.m., the newspaper reported. The 911 caller reported a female was trying to stab them before hanging up, according to the Dispatch.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured, the newspaper reported.

"This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted. "We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible."

Police who answered the department's phone and officers on scene were not immediately able to provide details to The Associated Press.

A crowd had gathered Tuesday night at the scene on Legion Lane, which police had partially blocked off to traffic.

The shooting happened just before former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd.

Hazel Washington is embraced after addressing a crowd with her anger at the Columbus Police at the shooting of her niece following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 near Legion Lane on the east side of Columbus, Ohio. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Brooke LaValley

Shanise Washington talks to the crowd that had gathered with her anger at police response following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 near Legion Lane on the east side of Columbus, Ohio. Police shot and killed a teenage girl, according to newspaper reports. Officers had responded to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Brooke LaValley

Demonstrators gather a the corner of Templar Street and Legion Lane following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 near Legion Lane on the east side of Columbus, Ohio. Police shot and killed a teenage girl, according to newspaper reports. Officers had responded to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Credit: Brooke LaValley

