Reports: Police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being ambushed

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being called to a residential area for a disturbance, local media reported.
Citing a statement from the Euclid Police Department, multiple news outlets said the officer was shot Saturday night after being ambushed by a suspect in the town of Euclid, a suburb of Cleveland.
The officer was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
Several law enforcement agencies were still hunting for the suspect early Sunday.
