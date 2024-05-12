Reports: Police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being ambushed

A police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being called to a residential area for a disturbance
news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being called to a residential area for a disturbance, local media reported.

Citing a statement from the Euclid Police Department, multiple news outlets said the officer was shot Saturday night after being ambushed by a suspect in the town of Euclid, a suburb of Cleveland.

The officer was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies were still hunting for the suspect early Sunday.

In Other News
1
MCCRABB: Mother of 12 is the glue of their family, local pastor says
2
Hamilton plans to extend pot biz prohibition but may reconsider later
3
Butler Tech student earns perfect score on ACT
4
Community recognizes Hamiltonian Dave Belew at trail dedication
5
One Village seeks to revive youth programs for New Miami area
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top