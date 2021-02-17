Report: Ohio lawmakers still propose too many crime bills

The analysis found that 9.4% of all introduced bills either created new crimes, enhanced existing sentences, or expanded current criminal laws, based on findings in the “Statehouse to Prison Pipeline” report from the American Civil Liberties Union Ohio chapter.

Despite the ongoing trend, the total number of criminal justice bills was lower than in the two previous General Assembly sessions, the report said. The bill introductions come at a time when Ohio prisons remain above capacity, even with lower populations driven by the coronavirus pandemic.