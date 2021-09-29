Report: Mysterious Giraffe death followed anaphylactic shock

Anaphylactic shock can be triggered by allergies or insects, health officials say. In humans, it can be one of the potential deadly consequences of food allergies, and that is why certain people who suffer such allergies often carry auto-injection doses of epinephrine that can counteract an allergic reaction.

Warsaw said he consulted with numerous veterinarians about the report’s findings and found that none had ever seen anaphylactic shock diagnosed in a giraffe. The condition, however, has occurred in cats and dogs, he said.

Warsaw added that he would seek to have information about the giraffe's death published in scientific journals to benefit other institutions and “be in the back of their minds as a possibility."

Burreaux had not received recent vaccinations nor had he received any medicine prior to falling ill, according to Warsaw, thus ruling those out as a possible cause.