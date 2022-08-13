Report: Helicopter pilot didn't see power lines before crash

The CareFlight helicopter was requested just before 5 a.m. on July 26 at the scene of the crash of two pickup trucks in Milford Township in Butler County. The county sheriff's office said the aircraft operated by Air Methods was approaching the scene when it crashed into the power lines and went down. No one aboard was seriously injured.

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot said he asked for information about the crash site when he was about nine miles away and was told the there were high voltage wires on the south side, the Dayton Daily News reported.