Report: Blocked intake may have led to hotel CO emergency

Fire department responders found carbon monoxide levels at or about 1,100 to 1,300 parts per million in the pool area and on the first floor, and concentrations of 600 parts per million on the second floor and 500 parts per million on the third floor, the report said.

Carbon monoxide concentration at such levels “can be lethal if you’re in that setting for too long,” according to Battalion Chief Cole Tomlin with the Marysville Fire Division. He said the situation could have been worse if the leak hadn't been reported that afternoon and people had gone to sleep for the night.