Rengifo has tiebreaking RBI single in the 8th to back Kikuchi in the Angels' 2-1 win over the Reds

Reid Detmers (4-3) struck out two in a scoreless eighth for the victory. With Angels closer Kenley Jansen unavailable because of a left rib-cage injury, Luis Garcia retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save.

Both starters excelled in no-decisions, Reds right-hander Nick Martinez allowing one run and two hits in six innings, and the left-handed Kikuchi allowing one run and seven hits in seven innings, escaping a first-and-third, no-out jam in the second and a two-on, no-out jam in the sixth.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the third when Hayes doubled and scored on Noelvi Marte’s two-out RBI single. The Angels countered in the fourth on Yoán Moncada’s homer to left-center, his ninth of the season.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto was pulled to start the sixth because of left-wrist soreness after getting hit by a Martinez changeup in the third.

Key moment

A lack of communication between Teodosio, the Angels center fielder, and right fielder Jo Adell allowed Marte’s lazy fly ball to drop in the gap in the sixth, putting two on with no outs. But Kikuchi got Elly De La Cruz to fly to left and Andujar and Hayes to ground out to preserve a 1-1 tie.

Key stat

Kikuchi finished the sixth inning once in his previous nine starts and averaged 101 pitches through an average of five innings in his previous four starts. But he was much more efficient Wednesday, needing 88 pitches to complete seven innings.

Up next

The Reds and Angels are off Thursday. Reds right-hander Zack Littell (9-8, 3.52 ERA) was set to start Friday night at Arizona. Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson was slated to start Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs.

