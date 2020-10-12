Remembering Joe Morgan: 'Symbol of all-around excellence'

___

“Flapping that chicken wing, he was a giant slayer. That Reds team, they started to win big once he got there. Oh, man, they would kill your pitchers. It was awful. Look, I could’ve won 20 games pitching for them. I saw it first-hand in Philly with the Wheeze Kids in 1983. He had a great September that put us in the playoffs.” — Gary Matthews, Phillies teammate

“Joe was great in so many ways. He was a great player. He was a great representative of the game. And, from a personal standpoint, he was a great friend.” — former Commissioner Bud Selig

“ He meant a lot to us, a lot to me, a lot to baseball, a lot to African-Americans around the country, a lot to players that were considered undersized. He was one of the first examples of speed and power for a guy that they said was too small to play. He was the first modern-day (José) Altuve. He was a heck of a person, heck of a guy, great father, great businessman. He was good at whatever he put his mind to.” — Houston manager Dusty Baker

“Joe was a giant in the game and was adored by the fans in this city. He had a lifelong loyalty and dedication to this organization that extended to our current team and front office staff. As a cornerstone on one of the greatest teams in baseball history, his contributions to this franchise will live forever. Our hearts ache for his Big Red Machine teammates.” — Cincinnati Reds CEO Bob Castellini

“He was singularly committed to becoming the absolute best at his craft, combining his natural and developed skills with a model dedication in pursuit of his dream to become a major league player. Along the way, he inspired, he motivated, and he influenced the success of those around him. ” — Hall chair Jane Forbes Clark

“This is a huge loss for our game. Joe Morgan was a true superstar in every sense of the word. In the early part of his career, he was one of our first stars, a cornerstone for the Houston Colt .45s and Astros, and a significant reason for the success of the franchise. His contributions will never be forgotten.” — Houston Astros

“His passing leaves a hole in the unique fabric of our great game.” — San Francisco Giants president Larry Baer

“While Joe Morgan only spent one season of his Hall of Fame career in Philadelphia, he left a mark that won’t soon be forgotten. ... A gentleman first and foremost, Joe was a model citizen on and off the field. He will be missed by baseball fans not just in Philadelphia, but around the world.” —Philadelphia Phillies

