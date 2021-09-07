Remains of Ohio sailor to return to his hometown Wednesday

He enlisted in September 2017 and attended Hospital Corpsman School in San Antonio, Texas, before postings in Guam and at Camp Pendleton.

He is survived by his parents and a dozen brothers and sisters.

The Soviak family said in a statement that "he was most proud to be a Navy Corpsman and a ‘devil doc’ for the Marines.”

“He was excited about the opportunities the Navy would offer him and planned to make the Navy a career," the family said. "We are incredibly proud of his service to our country.”