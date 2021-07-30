Remains of Ohio marine killed in World War II identified

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said this week that Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Harold W. Hayden, 19, of Norwood, Ohio, was accounted for on March 30, 2020.

Hayden died on the small Pacific Ocean island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands on Nov. 22, 1943, the third day of a battle with the Japanese to secure the island. About 1,000 marines and sailors died and more than 2,000 were wounded in the days-long battle, the agency said.