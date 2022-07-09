journal-news logo
X

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 those of Ohio man

news
Updated 6 minutes ago
A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified.

The man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head, Guffey said.

When the body was found, it had no identification with it, and fingerprints, DNA and dental records were sent to agencies with no initial success, Guffey told The Courier-Times.

When the body was found, it had no identification with it, and fingerprints, DNA and dental records were sent to agencies with no initial success, Guffey said.

“In February, I was notified by the FBI that a fingerprint confirmation was made, Guffey said.

Contacting his next of kin “required a great deal of process and investigation,” he said.

“Hearing the news of his death, the family was very distraught and emotional,” Guffey said. “After further discussion, the family decided to leave Diaz’s remains in Henry County, and they plan to visit his gravesite this year.”

Guffey requested that anyone with information on Diaz contact him at 765-646-0908.

A marker on Diaz’s gravesite was donated by a New Castle woman and reads, “Here lays a young man that only God knows.”

In Other News
1
Model T Ford Club’s tour week of events to be at Spooky Nook Champion...
2
Development of downtown Middletown buildings could create housing...
3
Mason church celebrates Christmas in July with craft event
4
Global frisbee tournament to boost Warren County economy
5
Hamilton Fairfield Antique and Classic Car Parade to include hundreds...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top