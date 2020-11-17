Remains found in 1988 identified as West Virginia fugitive

DNA testing was used to identify the remains as John Paul Devaughn, who was wanted for parole violations in West Virginia, WDTV-TV reported, citing the U.S. Marshals Service.

Devaughn was convicted of murder in Ritchie County in 1983, served nearly five years in prison, was released on parole and then escaped his supervision, according to the U.S. Marshal Service. He’s been considered a fugitive since October 1989.