Reliever Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agree to a 1-year contract

Sims, 30, was 1-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 58 relief appearances last year for Cincinnati and Boston, which acquired him in a July 30 trade. The right-hander is 22-19 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 saves in eight major league seasons with Atlanta (2017-18), the Reds (2018-24) and the Red Sox. He has 353 strikeouts in 306 innings.

Sims is the latest pitcher added to the roster by Washington this offseason, a group that includes Michael Soroka, Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Jorge López.

The Nationals are coming off their second consecutive 71-91 record, their fifth losing season in a row since winning the 2019 World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB