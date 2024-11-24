Reid's game-winner lifts South Florida past Wright State, 73-72 at Myrtle Beach Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Reid led South Florida with 14 points, including the game-winning jumper as time expired, and the Bulls defeated Wright State 73-72 on Sunday to claim third place at the Myrtle Beach Invitational tournament.

Reid finished 6 of 9 from the field for the Bulls (4-3). Jamille Reynolds added 13 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor while he also had 14 rebounds and three blocks. Kobe Knox went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.