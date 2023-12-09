Reid's 25 lead Youngstown State past Western Michigan 72-68

Led by Ziggy Reid's 25 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 72-68
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Ziggy Reid's 25 points helped Youngstown State defeat Western Michigan 72-68 on Saturday.

Reid added five rebounds for the Penguins (7-3). John Lovelace Jr. scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Bryson Langdon had eight points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Javaughn Hannah finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (2-7). Owen Lobsinger added 17 points and nine rebounds for Western Michigan. Jefferson Monegro also recorded 10 points.

Youngstown State hosts Bethany (WV) on Thursday.

Western Michigan travels to Illinois Chicago on Dec. 16.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

