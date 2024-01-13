Reid scores 20 as Youngstown State knocks off Wright State 81-71

Led by Ziggy Reid's 20 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Wright State Raiders 81-71
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ziggy Reid scored 20 points and Youngstown State beat Wright State 81-71 on Friday night.

Reid also contributed nine rebounds for the Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League). Brett Thompson scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Damiree Burns finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Alex Huibregste led the Raiders (9-9, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Trey Calvin added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Wright State. In addition, AJ Braun had 12 points.

Youngstown State next plays Wednesday against Oakland on the road, and Wright State will host Green Bay on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

