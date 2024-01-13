Reid scores 20 as Youngstown State knocks off Wright State 81-71

Alex Huibregste led the Raiders (9-9, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Trey Calvin added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Wright State. In addition, AJ Braun had 12 points.

Youngstown State next plays Wednesday against Oakland on the road, and Wright State will host Green Bay on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.