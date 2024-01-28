Reid scores 18, Youngstown State knocks off Northern Kentucky 82-52

Led by Ziggy Reid's 18 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 82-52
news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ziggy Reid's 18 points helped Youngstown State defeat Northern Kentucky 82-52 on Sunday.

Reid also contributed eight rebounds for the Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon League). EJ Farmer scored 12 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line. Damiree Burns had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Trey Robinson led the way for the Norse (11-11, 6-5) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Marques Warrick added eight points for Northern Kentucky. Randall Pettus II also recorded seven points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Column: Hamilton celebrates Tom Vanderhorst for doing ‘30 years of work...
2
Butler County company planning a $15M to $20M expansion project
3
CrossFit champion, Hamilton firefighter shares some secrets of her...
4
McCrabb: Butler County native calls working on the Las Vegas strip ‘a...
5
56 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top