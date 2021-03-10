Regulators expand audit to include payments to former chair

The attorney and now former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is Samuel Randazzo, who resigned in November — just days after the FBI searched his Columbus townhome and FirstEnergy disclosed the payment in a securities filing.

FirstEnergy is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission after being accused of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to help get tainted energy legislation approved in 2019.