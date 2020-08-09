Reds' youngest fan? Sonogram among 'spectators' at games

Both brothers say watching games has now turned into “finding Nemo" as they scan the stands for the cutout.

“Every time there’s a foul ball down the right-field or left-field line, I pause it and am like, ’Is that, is that the baby?” Aaron said.

“We do the same," Adam agreed. “We haven’t seen it yet on TV — you start looking closer during the games, but have not seen it yet. Don’t know where it is yet.”

Reds officials say family members should be able to see the baby's cutout on the third baseline.

Reds officials earlier announced that fans could purchase cutouts for $75 to be placed in the ballpark during the 2020 regular season. WXIX-TV reports that there are now a total of 3,200 cutouts ordered and nearly 2,000 installed.