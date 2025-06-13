Reds visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (4-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Tigers: Keider Montero (2-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cincinnati Reds to start a three-game series.

Detroit is 45-25 overall and 23-9 at home. The Tigers have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .320.

Cincinnati is 35-34 overall and 17-18 in road games. The Reds are 29-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 7 for 30 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux has 14 doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 8 for 35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.