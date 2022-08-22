journal-news logo
X

Reds visit the Phillies to begin 4-game series

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies begin a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday

Cincinnati Reds (48-71, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (3-1, 5.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (7-8, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -242, Reds +197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Philadelphia is 66-55 overall and 33-29 in home games. The Phillies have gone 30-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 22-35 record in road games and a 48-71 record overall. The Reds have a 31-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 34 home runs, 62 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .216 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Miami University professors expand their religious education thanks to...
2
MetroParks closes part of Great Miami River Trail gap by adding segment
3
Middletown woman born in Spain ‘dreamed about coming’ to U.S.
4
Lakota East mourns the loss of 2022 graduate Caleb VanHooser
5
Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top