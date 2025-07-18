Reds visit the Mets to begin 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (6-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -162, Reds +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

New York has a 55-42 record overall and a 33-14 record in home games. The Mets rank fourth in the NL with 124 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Cincinnati has a 50-47 record overall and a 22-25 record in road games. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 23 home runs while slugging .509. Brandon Nimmo is 11 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 18 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Austin Hays is 11 for 37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.