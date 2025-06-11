Reds try to keep win streak going against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (3-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -116, Reds -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has an 18-15 record at home and a 34-32 record overall. The Guardians have gone 23-11 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has gone 17-17 in road games and 35-33 overall. The Reds are 29-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 27 extra base hits (14 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Bo Naylor is 6 for 28 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 13 doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 9 for 38 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .225 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.