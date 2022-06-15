journal-news logo
Reds try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak

Cincinnati Reds (23-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-35, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Reds +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona has a 14-18 record at home and a 29-35 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 18-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has an 11-22 record on the road and a 23-39 record overall. The Reds have a 13-27 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Reds have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 16 home runs, 28 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .205 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 13-for-36 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .294 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

