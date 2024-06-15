Reds try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Brewers

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Brewers: Bryse Wilson (3-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -153, Reds +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 40-29 overall and 20-12 in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Cincinnati is 16-16 on the road and 34-35 overall. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .308.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has nine home runs, 27 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .307 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 13-for-37 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .232 for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-43 with three doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.