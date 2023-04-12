X

Reds try to avoid series sweep against the Braves

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (4-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-4)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0); Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -261, Reds +214; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Cincinnati Reds looking to sweep their three-game series.

Atlanta is 3-3 at home and 8-4 overall. The Braves are eighth in the majors with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Cincinnati is 1-4 in road games and 4-6 overall. The Reds have hit 12 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

