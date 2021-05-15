Reds to face Rockies on the road

The Reds have gone 7-12 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .364.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-6. German Marquez notched his second victory and Garrett Hampson went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Wade Miley took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with eight home runs and has 24 RBIs.

Winker leads the Reds with 44 hits and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back), Matt Adams: (shin).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (undisclosed), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.