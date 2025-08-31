Reds to break skid in matchup with the Cardinals

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-12, 5.44 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (11-9, 4.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -143, Cardinals +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds come into a matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals as losers of five games in a row.

Cincinnati has a 36-31 record in home games and a 68-68 record overall. The Reds have a 27-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has a 31-37 record on the road and a 68-69 record overall. The Cardinals have a 50-24 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday's game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are up 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 11 for 40 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Masyn Winn has 27 doubles, nine home runs and 50 RBIs while hitting .255 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 13 for 42 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .230 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .210 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Yohel Pozo: 7-Day IL (concussion), John King: 15-Day IL (back), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Scott II: 10-Day IL (ankle), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

