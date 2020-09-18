X

Reds take on the White Sox following Castillo's strong outing

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cincinnati looks to follow up a dominant outing by Wednesday starter Luis Castillo

Chicago White Sox (33-17, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (25-26, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Jonathan Stiever (0-0, 2.46 ERA) Cincinnati: Tejay Antone (0-2, 2.76 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Luis Castillo. Castillo pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Reds are 12-11 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .264.

The White Sox are 16-7 on the road. Chicago has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .505.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 30 extra base hits and 51 RBIs.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (right elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.