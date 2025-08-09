Reds take on the Pirates looking to stop road losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -123, Pirates +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to break a three-game road slide.

Pittsburgh has a 34-27 record at home and a 51-66 record overall. The Pirates are 35-19 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has a 60-57 record overall and a 27-31 record on the road. The Reds have a 45-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Saturday's game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 16 doubles and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Liover Peguero is 8 for 31 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 24 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 14 for 38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.