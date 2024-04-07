Reds take on the Mets with series tied 1-1

The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
New York Mets (2-6) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-3)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -115, Mets -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati went 82-80 overall and 38-43 at home last season. The Reds batted .249 as a team in the 2023 season with a .746 OPS.

New York went 75-87 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Mets averaged 7.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238.

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Mets: Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

