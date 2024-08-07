Reds take on the Marlins after De La Cruz's 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-8, 3.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Marlins: Valente Bellozo (0-1, 4.20 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -147, Marlins +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Miami Marlins after Elly De La Cruz had four hits against the Marlins on Tuesday.

Miami has gone 22-36 in home games and 42-72 overall. The Marlins are 32-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 27-27 on the road and 55-58 overall. The Reds have hit 131 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

The teams play Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads the Marlins with 17 home runs while slugging .422. Xavier Edwards is 17-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

De La Cruz leads the Reds with 53 extra base hits (26 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs). Tyler Stephenson is 9-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Reds: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.