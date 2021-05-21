journal-news logo
Reds take 4-game skid into matchup with Brewers

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cincinnati will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Reds take on Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (21-22, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-23, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -100, Brewers -116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Reds are 9-6 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .347.

The Brewers are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .274.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 28 RBIs and is batting .347.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 12 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

