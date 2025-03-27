Reds start season at home against the Giants

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -110, Giants -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open the season at home against the San Francisco Giants.

Cincinnati had a 77-85 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Reds scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 4.3 in the 2024 season.

San Francisco went 80-82 overall and 38-43 on the road a season ago. The Giants scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 4.3 in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

