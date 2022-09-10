Reds start fast to back Lodolo in 8-2 victory over Brewers

Tyrone Taylor hit his 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot off Lodolo in the third inning, to cut the Reds’ lead to 5-2.

After hitting Taylor with a pitch in the fifth, Lodolo retired nine straight.

The Reds extended their lead to 8-2 in the ninth inning with a two-run home run by India and a solo homer by Fraley off Brent Suter.

The Reds pounded out 17 hits against four Brewers pitchers. Aquino had three doubles. Farmer also had three hits. Friedl, India, Fraley, Solano and Barrero each had two hits.

The Reds have their first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row from July 30 to Aug. 2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL. The 2021 All-Star left during the third inning of his start Thursday due to fatigue in the shoulder. … Recalled RHP Justin Topa from Triple-A Nashville. He came on in relief of Alexander in the sixth. … OF Jonathan Davis (elbow) began a rehab assignment at Class-A Wisconsin.

Reds: Reinstated IF Matt Reynolds (left hip). ... Designated OF Alberta Almora Jr. for assignment. … Claimed RHP Luke Farrell off waivers from the Cubs.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Chase Anderson (0-2, 12.6 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Adrian Houser (5-9, 4.83 ERA) on Saturday in the second of the three-game series. Anderson makes his third start since the Reds signed him as a free agent to a minor league contract on Aug. 27. Houser gave up one earned run in five innings in his previous start, Monday at Colorado.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India celebrates his two-run home run in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India celebrates his two-run home run in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini tags out Cincinnati Reds' Donovan Solano at home during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. Solano attempted to score on a hit by Aristides Aquino. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini tags out Cincinnati Reds' Donovan Solano at home during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. Solano attempted to score on a hit by Aristides Aquino. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash