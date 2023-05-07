Reds square off against the White Sox in series rubber match

Cincinnati is 14-19 overall and 10-7 in home games. The Reds are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 5-13 on the road and 11-23 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .379.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .324 batting average, and has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI. Nick Senzel is 15-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yasmani Grandal leads the White Sox with a .265 batting average, and has eight doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and nine RBI. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (back), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.