X

Reds square off against the White Sox in series rubber match

news
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Chicago White Sox (11-23, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-19, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-3, 5.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -127, White Sox +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 14-19 overall and 10-7 in home games. The Reds are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 5-13 on the road and 11-23 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .379.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .324 batting average, and has five doubles, two triples, three home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI. Nick Senzel is 15-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yasmani Grandal leads the White Sox with a .265 batting average, and has eight doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and nine RBI. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (back), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Column: Hamilton wins with people like this business owner
2
West Chester appealing firefighter union lawsuit
3
Derby horse with ties to Butler County wins Kentucky Derby
4
Best of Butler County 2023: Daily voting happening through May 12
5
Saturday’s ePaper: Kentucky Derby advice, photos from the week in local...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top