Reds' skid reaches 11 games in 5-0 loss to Cardinals

Goldschmidt pushed the St. Louis lead to 4-0 when he drove home two with a double off the wall in left-center off Lucas Sims. The veteran first baseman also drove in a pair in the Cardinals' 4-2 win in the opening game of the series.

Tommy Edman singled in another run in the eighth.

When the Reds did get runners on, they tried to be aggressive on the bases — but like many things during the losing streak, it just didn't go their way. Farmer was hit by a pitch in the second and was thrown out trying to steal. In the third, Alejo Lopez walked but was nailed trying to take third on a hard base hit to center by Aramis Garcia.

MOVES

The Reds reinstated right-fielder Tyler Naquin (illness) and sent OF TJ Friedl down to Triple-A Louisville. Right-hander Daniel Duarte (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Reds send left-hander Nick Lodolo (0-2, 8.00) against right-hander Adam Wainwright (2-1, 2.81) in the series finale.

