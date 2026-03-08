Reds select All-Star lefty Andrew Abbott as their opening day starter against the Red Sox

Abbott was 10-7 with a 2.87 ERA in 166 1/3 innings over 29 starts last year after beginning the season on the injured list while still recovering from a left shoulder injury that cut short his 2024 season. He emerged as a front-line starter for the Reds.

“I think it’s awesome,” Abbott said of being tabbed to start opening day by manager Terry Francona. “I don’t take anything for granted. I’m honored to represent Cincinnati on that day. I know being there and seeing how big of a holiday and how big it’s celebrated, it’s great. Having the chance with all the teammates, all the talent we have on this team means a lot to me, too.

"Any one of those guys deserve it, but I’m excited to take the ball and give it my all.”

Ace right-hander Hunter Greene, the Reds’ opening day starter last year, has stiffness in his pitching elbow and currently isn't throwing.

Abbott was a second-round draft pick of the Reds out of the University of Virginia in 2021 and made his major league debut two years later. He's 28-23 with a 3.42 ERA and 383 strikeouts, 139 walks and a 1.243 WHIP in 75 games, all starts, for Cincinnati.

