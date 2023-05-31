Reds seek to extend win streak, play the Red Sox

Boston is 28-26 overall and 15-12 in home games. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .432.

Cincinnati is 25-29 overall and 11-15 on the road. The Reds have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .334.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 13 home runs while slugging .498. Justin Turner is 10-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has 15 doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 18-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: day-to-day (foot), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: TJ Friedl: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.