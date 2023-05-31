X

Reds seek to extend win streak, play the Red Sox

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds are looking to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the Boston Red Sox

Cincinnati Reds (25-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (28-26, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 5.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (1-1, 5.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -179, Reds +152; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 28-26 overall and 15-12 in home games. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .432.

Cincinnati is 25-29 overall and 11-15 on the road. The Reds have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .334.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 13 home runs while slugging .498. Justin Turner is 10-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has 15 doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 18-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: day-to-day (foot), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: TJ Friedl: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
WWII veteran, Silver Star recipient takes ‘tremendous’ flight in 1943...
2
Final work on Liberty Way at I-75 delayed by supply chain issues
3
Hamilton police seek witnesses of weekend shooting
4
Groovin’ on the Green in Fairfield will feature food trucks at 7...
5
No injuries in fire on Southern Hills Boulevard in Hamilton
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top