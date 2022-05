Reds score on base-loaded walk in 10th, edge Guardians 5-4

The Guardians had managed just four singles over the first eight innings against rookie Connor Overton and reliever Tony Santillan before Miller followed a leadoff walk to José Ramírez with his fourth homer.

Miller's heroics snatched a win from Overton.

The right-hander allowed just three singles over 7 2/3 innings in Cincinnati's second straight stellar start. Overton allowed back-to-back hits in the third, retired 15 straight and then gave up a leadoff infield single in the eighth.

Overton got two outs but walked pinch-hitter Franmil Reyes and was pulled by manager David Bell after a career-high 98 pitches.

His performance came two days after Cincinnati rookie starter Hunter Greene and Warren combined to work eight no-hit innings in a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh.

The Reds were just the sixth team in the modern era to lose despite not allowing a hit, one of baseball’s rarest feats.

The Guardians played their fourth straight game without manager Terry Francona, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week in Chicago and also missed the three-game weekend series in Minnesota.

Acting manager and pitching coach Carl Willis said the 63-year-old Francona is feeling better and nearing a return.

Cleveland first baseman Josh Naylor also remains out.

Naquin, who spent five seasons with Cleveland, gave the Reds a 1-0 lead with his third homer — a shot into the right-field seats off Zach Plesac.

HELP WANTED

Plesac, who gave up two runs in six innings, hasn't gotten much run support.

The Guardians have scored 11 runs in his seven starts, a huge departure from the past three seasons when Cleveland averaged 5.28 runs per nine innings for him.

RARE AIR

Guardians reliever Bryan Shaw made his 475th career appearance, moving him into third place in club history behind Mel Harder (582 games) and Bob Feller (570).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 1B Joey Votto (COVID-19 injured list) had his rehab assignment switched from Louisville (Triple-A) to Dayton (Class A). He has been out since May 3.

Guardians: Reyes was not in the starting after dealing with a “family matter.” ... Hitting coach Chris Valaika was back on duty after being one of five Cleveland coaches to test positive for COVID-19.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.89 ERA) won for the first time since opening day last week in Pittsburgh. He faces Guardians RHP Cal Quantrill (1-2, 3.93) in the series finale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller hits a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller hits a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Overton throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Overton throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits an RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson hits an RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez tags out Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson between first and second during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez tags out Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson between first and second during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Matt Reynolds throws out Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cincinnati Reds' Matt Reynolds throws out Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Overton throws out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Overton throws out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario throws to first after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer at second base, for the out on TJ Friedl at first base to complete a double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario throws to first after forcing out Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer at second base, for the out on TJ Friedl at first base to complete a double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane