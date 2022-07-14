Reds put Moustakas on injured list, recall Schrock

The team recalled infielder/outfielder Max Schrock from Triple-A Louisville before its series finale against the New York Yankees.

Moustakas, a corner infielder and designated hitter, is batting .210 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 63 games. He homered in the second inning Wednesday night, one of three straight launched by the Reds in a span of five pitches from Yankees starter Luis Severino, who later left with an injury.