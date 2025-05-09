Reds put ace right-hander Hunter Greene on injured list with groin strain

Reds manager Terry Francona told reporters in Atlanta on Thursday the injury isn’t “terrible” and “all things considered, he’s going to be OK.”

Chase Petty, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, will take Greene’s spot in the rotation and is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale at Houston.

Also Friday, the Reds activated outfielder Austin Hays, who hasn’t played since April 28 because of a left hamstring strain.

A left calf strain sidelined Hays for the first 16 games of the season. He is batting .365 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 13 games. Hays will hit cleanup for a Reds lineup that has produced baseball’s fifth-worst batting average in May (.217).

“He’s such a professional. Everything he does he does with a purpose, and he does for the right reasons,” Francona said.

The Reds, who have lost five of six, also recalled outfielder Will Benson from Louisville and optioned outfielders Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise. Dunn has gone hitless in his last 17 at-bats, dropping his average to .150, and he failed to execute a sacrifice bunt in the 11th inning of Thursday’s loss to the Braves.

